RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Troopers made an unusual traffic stop on I-95 Tuesday evening, pulling over an entire mobile home as it made its way out of Richmond.

Photos shared with 8News showed the house became temporarily stuck on Broad Street in Richmond. (Photo: Kerri O’Brien)

The house was first spotted on Broad Street in Richmond, where it was attempting to merge onto I-95, but evidently became stuck in the intersection, blocking several lanes of traffic – and getting a branch stuck in the roofing material as well.

House pulled over on I-95 in Richmond (VDOT)

A short while later, VDOT traffic cameras caught the house heading north on I-95. Unfortunately, a portion of the mobile home’s plastic wrapping had come undone, and it was visibly dragging behind the rest of the structure.

The mobile home was eventually pulled over onto a highway shoulder by state troopers.

Virginia State Police said officers responded to the incident on I-95 near the 5th Street overpass. Police said the mobile home was over-height and hit the bridge just after 8 p.m. There are no signs of damage to the bridge.

The 64-year-old driver from Coats, North Carolina was not injured and will be charged with an over-height vehicle violation.

The incident caused traffic delays on I-95 near exit 78.