Help crack the case: Egging vandals sought in York

YORK, Va. (WAVY) – Officials are scrambling to find the people responsible for a series of egging incidents in the York area.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has received numerous reports of vandalism, involving eggs thrown at vehicles and houses.

They are having a tough time cracking the case, but they have a picture of a vehicle that may be involved in some of the incidents.

Take a look at the photo. If you can help identify the owner or driver of the vehicle, pelase contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999, or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Refer to report #1903970.