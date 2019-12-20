Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree

ATLANTA – A Georgia family got a holiday surprise when they found an owl hiding in their Christmas tree.

Katie McBride Newman told CNN they made the discovery last week when her 10-year-old daughter came to her in tears, saying one of the ornaments scared her. She said she has several owl ornaments on her tree, but one of them turned out to be real.

The family tried leaving their doors and windows open all night, but the eastern screen owl didn’t fly outside. Then, they called in a wildlife expert who came and captured the bird.

The tree had been in their house for more than a week.