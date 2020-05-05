Florida driver crashes on top of two parked cars, no one injured

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man created quite the eye-popping picture after backing on top of two parked vehicles.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a man backed out of a SunTrust Bank drive-thru over a curb. He continued to reverse until he hopped the curb back into the SunTrust parking lot, and then reversed onto two stationary vehicles in the parking lot.

Another vehicle’s dashcam video captured the moment the car suddenly backs out of the bank into traffic, over a median then continues to travel backwards before it eventually crashed.

It was not known what caused the incident, but deputies were investigating.

No one was injured.