What a catch! Fisherman reels in 350 lb Warsaw grouper

by: CNN

(CNN) – A fisherman in Florida will be talking about a recent catch forever.

The FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute posted on Facebook that he reeled in a Warsaw grouper weighing 350 pounds on December 29. It was in about 600 feet of water.

Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimate the fish is 50 years old. That makes it the oldest sample they have ever collected for their program.

Some Warsaw groupers can grow to nearly eight feet and can weigh up to 600 pounds.

