FBI believes ‘Scream Bandit’ could have robbed Henrico gas station, still offering $10K reward

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Federal authorities offered a reward up to $10,000 last year for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who robbed multiple local gas stations at gunpoint while wearing a “Scream” mask.

On Sunday, an armed subject wearing a “Scream” mask robbed the same Henrico County gas station that was hit in 2019, the FBI’s Richmond division said. The incident prompted authorities to publicize the reward offer again.

The suspect, seen on surveillance video wearing a mask from the classic slasher film “Scream,” is reportedly responsible for multiple armed robberies in Henrico, Richmond and North Chesterfield in January and February of 2019, FBI Richmond said.

Investigators with the FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force believe the unknown male subject is responsible for several commercial robberies at these businesses: BP Gas Station in Henrico, Raceway Gas Station in Richmond and a Speedway Gas Station in North Chesterfield.

In each of these robberies, the “Scream Bandit” entered the business with a semi-automatic weapon and demanded the clerk to put money in a bag. The suspect wore a black sweatshirt, dark pants, blue latex-style gloves and the mask, authorities said.

In one robbery, the subject fired a shot at one of the clerks. The clerk was not hurt in the incident.

The FBI’s Richmond division announced this week that a suspect wearing a “Scream” mask attempted to rob the Raceway Gas Station on Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.

“Prior to entering the station the subject, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, tripped giving the victim clerk inside time to secure themselves in a locked room. Inside the store and still armed, the subject did not encounter any additional clerks and fled the store,” a flyer from Richmond FBI states.

The FBI flyer says investigators believe that 25 minutes later the same suspect entered a BP Gas Station on E. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County, one of the stores that was robbed at gunpoint in January 2019. The suspect, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, demanded the clerks to put money into a plastic bag.

The suspect, described by authorities as a black male who is roughly 160 to 180 pounds and 5-foot-7 tall, left the store after being handed the money. They were wearing all black clothing, black gloves and the “Scream” mask during the two robberies on Jan. 5.

