D’oh! Pizza dough expands in dumpster after Hurricane Ida

COVINGSTON, La. (WGMB) – You’ve heard of frying an egg on the sidewalk, but have you ever seen a dumpster full of pizza dough expand because of the heat?

On September 1, after after Hurricane Ida passed through New Orleans, Nicole Amstutz stopped to snap a picture of a dumpster outside of a Domino’s Pizza.

Courtesy Nicole Amstutz

Amstutz was on her way back to New Orleans after evacuating for Hurricane Ida.

Around 45 minutes later, Amstutz’s aunt, Ellen Agge, took this picture:

Amstutz found out that management at the Domino’s location had discarded all of the dough from the store — and tossed it into the dumpster — because it wouldn’t keep due to power outages from Hurricane Ida.

Naturally, Nicole went to get a closer look at the scene. These images were taken later in the day on September 1.





Images courtesy of Nicole Amstutz

Management at the Domino’s was reportedly embarrassed by the incident, but Amstutz is just glad that the spoiled food was disposed of in a timely manner.

The dumpster was replaced on Saturday, September 4.