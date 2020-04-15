Live Now
DASHCAM: Man tries to use cop car as ‘trampoline’, smashes windshield

Strange

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

FERGUSON TWP. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police released dash cam video of a drug impaired man they say tried to use one of the police cruisers as a “trampoline.”

The 25-year-old man can be seen talking to an officer before throwing something at the police car. The dash cam was rolling the entire time. The man then runs to the cruiser and jumps up on it like a trampoline.

“Needless to say, it didn’t work” they posted on their Facebook page.

The windshield shattered upon impact then the man rolled off the hood onto the ground, where police took him into custody.

All officers involved are okay, they report, and charges are pending.

