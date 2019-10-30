Chicken suit: Popeyes taken to court over sandwich shortage

(WRCB) – A Chattanooga, Tennessee man is taking Popeyes Louisiana Chicken to court over their ongoing sandwich shortage.

On Monday, Craig Barr and David Barry, a representative for Popeyes, appeared in General Sessions Court.

Barr filed a lawsuit against the fast-food chain for running out of the new chicken sandwich back in August. In the lawsuit, Barr is asking for $5,000 in damages.

He claims Popeyes engaged in false advertising and deceptive business practices.

“You go to one location, they are like ‘come back tomorrow,” Barr said. “I talked to managers who never even ate a sandwich they never even got a sandwich there never was a chicken sandwich at the East Ridge location.”

