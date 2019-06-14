Rare find: Blue lobster turns up at Cape Cod restaurant

Strange

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Nathan Nickerson III/Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar)

CAPE COD, Mass. (WCMH) — A seafood restaurant in Massachusetts was surprised when a rare lobster turned up out of the blue.

Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar recently posted a photo of the rare find.

According to the University of Maine, an estimated one in two million lobsters have the bright blue coloring. The coloration is due to a genetic defect that causes the lobster to produce an excessive amount of a protein that gives it the color.

Rare as it is, a blue lobster isn’t the rarest lobster.

Most lobsters only turn red after they are cooked. The odds of finding a live red lobster are one in 30 million.

More rare yet are yellow lobsters, calico lobsters, split-colored lobsters and albino lobsters.

The odds of finding an albino lobster are one in 100 million.

As for the blue lobster that turned up at Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar, owner Nathan Nickerson says he plans to donate it to an aquarium.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10