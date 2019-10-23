Live Now
America’s supply of uneaten bacon is biggest in 48 years

Strange

by: FOX NEWS

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — A new report dishes out the details on America’s meat consumption.

Turns out, many people aren’t bringing home the bacon.

More than 40 million pounds of pork bellies are sitting in refrigerated warehouses.

This, according to data released by the US Government Tuesday.

The nation’s supply of uneaten bacon is the largest it’s been in 48 years, since 1971.

Experts say it’s because hog farmers have been building up their droves in anticipation of more meat demand from China.

Where an outbreak of African swine fever has killed millions of pigs.

However, the pork belly pile-up might not last for long.

In recent weeks, China has been importing American pork at record levels.

