9-foot gator nearly breaks into Tampa couple’s home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A gator measuring more than 9 feet long was found on a Florida couple’s lanai early Wednesday morning.

Mark and Pam Pomfret of Tampa say they were woken up around 2:30 a.m. to the sound of the gator knocking on their doors and attempting to get into their living room.

They contacted Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the gator was moved to a safe location with the assistance of a trapper.

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, the courtship process for Florida’s more than 1 million alligators begins in April. Mating then happens in May or June before females build a nest and deposit about 32 to 46 eggs.

After 63 to 68 days of incubation, the eggs will hatch from mid-August through early September.

Deputies say if you see an alligator, keep a safe distance and never feed them. You should also keep your pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge, and swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight.