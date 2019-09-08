60th annual Camel and Ostrich Races held in Nevada

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (NBC) — People in Nevada made their way to the races on Friday to watch a unique set of animals compete.

Yes, you are reading that right.

Camels, ostriches and even zebras are racing this weekend in Virginia City for the 60th annual race.

Jockeys sit on top of the animals and hold on tightly as they run the track.

Some of the jockeys fall off, giving a good laugh to spectators.

Event organizers say the race started back in the 1950s when a newspaper published a phony story about camels running through Virginia City.

A San Francisco paper ended up running the story, not realizing it was fake and challenged the Virginia City newspaper to create the event.

Organizers say the first camels to race were borrowed from the San Francisco Zoo.

The event continues throughout the weekend.