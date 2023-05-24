VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The deadline is approaching to apply, or nominate a deserving person, for a special scholarship.
It was created in memory of Kristen Hofheimer who passed away from breast cancer in 2019. Kristen was a former managing partner at the Hofheimer Family Law Firm before her passing.
Each year, the organization awards two, $1,000 scholarships to Virginia women in any undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate, technical, vocational, or other training program. This year’s theme is “Straighten those Crowns.” It’s a play on the quote:
“Be the woman who straightens another woman’s crown without telling the world it was crooked.”
– Unknown
Scholarship organizers say the theme is “a tribute to the kind of person that Kristen was and the kind of person that inspires us to do the work that we do representing Virginia women in divorce and custody cases.”
The scholarship application deadline is May 31st. To apply, click here.
On the company website, co-workers shared some background on the type of person Kristen Hofheimer was by saying:
Kristen D. Hofheimer was an attorney in our office – and the owner of Hofheimer Family Law Firm – before she passed away from breast cancer in early 2019. She had taken over ownership of the firm after her dad, Charlie Hofheimer, retired a few years prior.
Kristen was an incredible attorney and an even better friend. After she passed away, we were heartbroken, and we wanted to do something to pay tribute to her memory. The Kristen D. Hofheimer Memorial Scholarship was born.
Kristen was a great believer in education; in fact, despite having received a full scholarship to the University of Richmond for law school, she wanted to attend the University of Virginia. She attended as a single mother, often bringing her son, Shay, to classes with her, and forming a babysitting co-op with several of the other law student moms. She co-wrote an article in the law review on breastfeeding, and joined the firm (alongside her dad and current firm owner, Sheera Herrell) after graduation.
She worked in the firm until her retirement in 2017, but in that time worked tirelessly representing women exclusively in divorce, custody, and support. She worked with a number of different causes to protect abused children, to support protective moms, and to promote gender and marriage equality.