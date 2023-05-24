VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The deadline is approaching to apply, or nominate a deserving person, for a special scholarship.

It was created in memory of Kristen Hofheimer who passed away from breast cancer in 2019. Kristen was a former managing partner at the Hofheimer Family Law Firm before her passing.

Each year, the organization awards two, $1,000 scholarships to Virginia women in any undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate, technical, vocational, or other training program. This year’s theme is “Straighten those Crowns.” It’s a play on the quote:

“Be the woman who straightens another woman’s crown without telling the world it was crooked.”

– Unknown

Scholarship organizers say the theme is “a tribute to the kind of person that Kristen was and the kind of person that inspires us to do the work that we do representing Virginia women in divorce and custody cases.”

The scholarship application deadline is May 31st. To apply, click here.

On the company website, co-workers shared some background on the type of person Kristen Hofheimer was by saying: