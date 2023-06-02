PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth family is lucky to be alive after the driver of a stolen car slammed into their house while they were sleeping.

The crash left thousands of dollars in damage.

It was the Saturday before Memorial Day and Kenneth Twine had just fallen asleep. An earth-shattering crash and his 5-year-old daughter’s screams had him jumping out of bed.

“I heard a loud, horrendous sound. I knew it could only be death or serious injury that followed that sound,” Twine told 10 On Your Side.

Portsmouth police said it was a stolen Hyundai Sonata that ended up in Twine’s living room. One wall buckled inward, and there’s a gaping hole where the floor used to be.

“Debris and furniture and stuff just pushed back,” Twine explained as he walked us through his home.

Police and nearby neighbors believe the suspect was racing another driver and lost control, jumping the curb and crashing into Twine’s Radford Street home. Twine’s first instinct was to see if the driver was alright.

“The airbag was deployed but the driver had left,” Twine said.

The suspect quickly left the scene.

“The car was actually still running and the music was still really loud,” Twine stated.

Now, Twine is looking at $50,000 worth of repairs to his home, which is currently uninhabitable. He and his wife work opposite shifts at Amazon and were in the process of rebuilding their credit.

“I don’t have homeowners insurance,” Twine said. “I had to get the roof together before I could get it reinsured.”

Twine is working with the Red Cross and has started a GoFundMe to raise money to repair the home he’s had for the past two decades.

“I can’t even describe the feeling,” Twine stated.

He tells us he’s grateful no one was hurt in the crash. Hours beforehand, his daughter was asleep on the living room couch, and then later, she had moved to her bedroom.