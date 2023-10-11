NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival is scheduled to come to Norfolk Oct. 21-22.

Hosted by Hope House Foundation, the free two-day event features over 115 artists, musicians and food vendors, according to a release. The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday. The event will take place at Stockley Gardens Park at the corner of Stockley Gardens and Olney Road.

Stockley Gardens Arts Festival has been named as one of the top two outdoor art festivals in Eastern Virginia by Virginia Living Magazine readers for six years, according to a news release. The festival will have activities for children throughout the weekend such as clowns, musicians, hula hoops and art activities.

Here is a schedule for some of the performers:

Saturday, Oct. 21 11 a.m. Regina Scott Sanford/ Eclectic Singer-Songwriter 11:45 a.m. Richard David Spano/ Acoustic Singer-Songwriter 12:45 p.m. Jackie & Resa/ Country Blues 2 p.m. The Warm Hug/ Experimental Folk Punk 3:30 p.m. Paul Urban & Friends/ Original Blues Rock 5 p.m. The Lazy Dangers/ Folk Rock

Sunday, Oct. 22 12 p.m. Kaitlyn Barbee/ Country Pop, Singer-Songwriter 12:45 p.m. Dan Pellegrino/ Solo Acoustic, Singer-Songwriter 1:45 p.m. Cody Christian/ Country & Americana 3:30 p.m. Ben Phelps Project/ Funky American Soul

