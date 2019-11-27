Stephen F. Austin shocks top-ranked Duke in overtime, 85-83

Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain (23) drives for a game winning basket over Duke forward Jack White (41) during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Stephen F. Austin won 85-83. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Nathan Bain stole the ball from Matthew Hurt and hit a layup at the buzzer to beat No. 1 Duke, 85-83, in overtime Tuesday in Durham. The loss is Duke’s first in seven games this season.

Duke left plenty of points at the line in only making 24-of-40 free throws.

The Blue Devils had a 45-40 lead at halftime. The Lumberjacks, who attempted 20 more shots than Duke, had answers for everything down the stretch. Cassius Stanley knocked down a 3-pointer to give Duke a 77-75 lead, only for David Kachelries to hit one of his own to take the lead back with 1:54 to go in regulation.

Duke needed two Tre Jones free throws with 29 seconds left in the second half to force overtime.

Stephen F. Austin guard Kevon Harris drives to the basket against Duke forward Jack White (41) and guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (1) and guard Tre Jones, right, guard Stephen F. Austin forward Gavin Kensmil (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Stephen F. Austin guard Oddyst Walker (11) and guard David Kachelries (4) pressure Duke forward Jack White (41) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain (23) watches the game winning basket fall as Duke forward Jack White (41) defends during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Stephen F. Austin won 85-83. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain (23) and guard David Kachelries (4) celebrate Bain’s game winning basket against Duke in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Kevon Harris had a game-high 26 points. Gavin Kensmil had 15 and Bain added 11. Cameron Johnson had 16 off the bench for the Lumberjacks.

Vernon Carey Jr. (20), Jones (17), Stanley (15), and Matthew Hurt (15) all scored in double figures for the Blue Devils. They only got seven points from their bench.

Duke will host Winthrop on Friday at 7 p.m.

