Stay the course to defeat the virus, experts say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– Just two days after stay-at-home protesters honked their horns to get the attention of nearby lawmakers — and several days after President Donald Trump issued a “liberate Virginia” demand via Twitter — state officials are sounding the alarm saying this is no time to change course.

Top health officials say the science proves social distancing is working and easing restrictions could cause a setback.

“I know this has been a long haul so far, but these viruses are strong and we need to work together to prevent the spread. The best strategy we have so far is the social distancing. Until we have a vaccine and adequate treatment, we really need to work together,” said Doctor Laurie Forlano, the state’s deputy commissioner for Population Health.

Forlano says pressure to reopen society is intense but there is no science to justify significant changes to the governor’s stay-at-home order. ​

The medical community is also calling for common sense. Experts across the country are trying to neutralize Trump’s comments after he publicly pondered whether common disinfectants could be used to treat the virus. The makers of Lysol even issued a statement saying:​​

“We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion, or any other route). Please read the label and safety information.​”

While Georgia’s governor has reopened several businesses including hair and nail salons, and dine-in restaurants, Forlano urges people in the commonwealth to follow orders from the nation’s only governor who is a medical doctor: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

“When we do reopen sectors in Virginia, we are going to do it in a carefully measured way because our priority is the safety and well-being of Virginians,” said Forlano.

