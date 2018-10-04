Stay or Go? The Zone A Debate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Northam’s evacuation order during the path of Hurricane Florence went out more than three days before landfall. With the benefit of hindsight, we know now that the storm moved away rather than toward us.

But the key advisor to the governor says he didn’t have the luxury of waiting until the point when the storm began to turn southward, away from Hampton Roads.

Governor Northam evacuated Zone A, comprising nearly a quarter million residents in Hampton Roads.

But some people just wanted to stay put.

When a hurricane approaches, Jeff Stern, State Coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, has the governor’s ear.

“We were watching the storm as it came off the West Coast of Africa,” Stern says, explaining how his department and several others monitor hurricanes long before projected landfall.

As the storm kept moving closer, a group of state agencies weighs their options about the possibility of evacuating as many as two million people.

The Hurricane Evacuation Coordination Group includes Emergency Management, State Police, Transportation, Health, and Social Services.

“We need to begin to initiate protective measures” as early as five days before landfall, Stern says.

By Monday morning, September 10, four days before landfall, Stern says the potential path of the storm had widened considerably.

“Up to 478,000 properties were at risk of storm surge damage. That’s three to four times the amount that were damaged in Houston from the flooding from hurricane Harvey last year.”

Early Monday evening, Governor Northam implemented Virginia’s tiered evacuation system for the first time ever.

“We wanted two full days of daylight, Tuesday and Wednesday. We evacuate during daylight,” Stern says, explaining why the decision needed to be made then.

The order affected 245,000 residents in Zone A. Many chose to ignore it.

“Can you imagine going to a shelter?” asked Sharon Kay Beene. She has four dogs, all papillons, who like to bark. She decided to stay put in her home in The Hague, Norfolk.

Beene also had a medical condition that affects her balance. “I thought it would be more stressful on me trying to find a place to go with four dogs. I would just feel more comfortable being here.”

Her neighbor decided to stay, too.

“That’s a tough call,” said Arthur Jett, referring to the evacuation order. “It would have be something that would be the last resort for me if I had to bail out, even though it floods a lot here.”

Eventually the storm turned south, away from Hampton Roads. But VDEM didn’t have the luxury of waiting for that.

Stern says by Monday evening, when the decision had to be made, “There was just as good of a chance that this storm would have come to Virginia Beach as it did to Wilmington and New Bern.”

Stern uses three key factors about the storm itself to decide whether to evacuate. Of course, VDEM monitors storm category. Florence got up to a 4, and was expected to make landfall as at least a category 3.

But the size of hurricane matters, too – how broadly the damaging winds extend from the center, and Stern says projected wind direction at landfall is also very important.

If winds are expected to be blowing toward the west or northwest at landfall – the governor could evacuate Zones A through D – more than a million people.

So now, what happens the next time?

Stern is concerned that residents won’t take it seriously. “The challenge still that I’m concerned about is complacency with the public.”

Stern looks at what Florence did to North Carolina, and if not for a late jog to the south, how it could have been Hampton Roads.

He cites 48 Fatalities, 12,000 rescues, 80,000 homes damaged, $2.3 Billion worth of damage in housing alone.

“It’s far better to be inconvenienced for a few days, to move inland out of the way, than to die or face the catastrophic aftermath.”

Florence was also the first time the state established public evacuation shelters. They were ready at Christopher Newport University and the College of William and Mary if needed.

Stern says the need for local municipalities to establish their shelters, often involving schools, is another reason why an evacuation order has to be made far in advance.

VDEM’s website has several key resources for residents when it comes to hurricane preparedness, evacuations and flood insurance.