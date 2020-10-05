State Sen. Lucas, others charged in Portsmouth monument case to appear in court; lawyers to ask for dismissal of charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — State Sen. Louise Lucas and several others charged with felonies in connection to the June incident at Portsmouth’s Confederate monument are due in court Monday morning, where lawyers are expected to ask for a dismissal of charges for Lucas.

Lucas’ attorneys cite a state law that says no investigation of a Virginia elected official “or any political subdivision to determine whether a criminal violation has occurred” can be started without the request of the governor, attorney general or a grand jury.

Lucas, a longtime member of the Virginia legislation and the current Senate president pro tempore, faces charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000 after an investigation by the Portsmouth Police Department.

Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene announced the charges against Lucas and 13 others back in August. Officers later announced an additional five people were charged in connection the incident, which left a man seriously injured when part of the monument was pulled down on his head.

Several developments have happened since Greene announced the charges in August. Greene was placed on administrative leave after City Manager Lydia Pettis Patton said there was a conflict of interest involving the investigation. Greene had claimed her department was forced to investigate the case after “all efforts were exhausted” to find an outside agency to do the job. Since then, Pettis Patton resigned ahead of a planned retirement and City Attorney Solomon Ashby was fired.

A judge from out of the area has been appointed for the case and will hear the motions on Monday. WAVY’s Regina Mobley will be there at court at 9 a.m. and have updates coming up.

