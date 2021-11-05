State Police vehicle hit on I-64 in Hampton, no injuries reported

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A parked Virginia State Police vehicle was struck Thursday night on I-64 in Hampton.

The trooper was outside of the vehicle at the time and wasn’t injured.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the westbound lanes, west of Mallory Street. The trooper was called for a disabled vehicle with a reported disorderly person.

The trooper’s vehicle was parked in front of a VDOT vehicle, which also had emergency lights on at the time.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the trooper’s car continued westbound.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who might have information is asked to call State Police at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. 

