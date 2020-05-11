State Police say speeding is on the rise in Va. during stay-at-home order

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — During the coronavirus pandemic, statistics show Virginia’s interstates have been less traveled — but, they’re being traveled more recklessly

10 On Your Side spoke with Virginia State Police, who say some people are viewing open roads as an opportunity to pick up speed.

For example, state police said last week, a summons was issued to a driver traveling at 99 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone in Virginia Beach.

VSP said nearly half of the fatal crashes since Governor Ralph Northam’s state of emergency in March have been speed related.

State trooper Lewis Bowen said he’s personally noticed higher speeds here on Hampton Roads’ interstates. Bowen wants to remind drivers that an open road is not an open invitation to put more pressure on the pedal.

“With there being fewer cars on the roadway, we do have an increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic, so if you are driving, always buckle up and make sure you follow the speed limits and make sure you’re alert and aware,” Trooper Bowen said.

On the weekend of May 2, VSP stopped at least eight drivers exceeding 100 miles per hour, with one of those drives clocked at 132 miles per hour.



Though the number of speeders is up, there’s been a 56 percent decrease in crashes across the state.

