State Police: Accident involving minivan, tractor-trailer shuts down Rt. 13

Photo courtesy: Tasley Volunteer Fire Company

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Two drivers are in the hospital after State Police say a trooper witnessed a minivan pull out in front of a tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning.

State Police say the driver of the minivan, Gemina Collins, was attempting to turn southbound onto Route 13 when she pulled in front of the tractor-trailer, right in front of the Accomac Glass Company.

The tractor-trailer jack knifed when the driver tried to avoid hitting the minivan. The vehicles collided and the tractor-trailer ran off the road where it hit a tree.

The driver of the tractor-tractor suffered serious injuries. According to the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company, crews worked for nearly an hour to remove the driver who became trapped in the crash.

The driver of the minivan was also injured and she was charged with failure to yield right of way.

