NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police has issued an endangered child alert for a 14-year-old girl.

Police say 14-year-old Azalia Berrian was last seen on June 4 around 8 a.m. near Russell Way in Afton, Virginia.

They consider her endanger because they she has autism. She was possibly wearing a black shirt, orange shorts, and pink tennis shoes when she went missing.

If you have any information on whereabouts, contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.