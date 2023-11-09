(WAVY) — Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace is now up and running for those who need to enroll. Enrollment will remain open until Jan. 15 for 2024 coverage.

This new resource fully replaces the previous HealthCare.gov as the designated health insurance marketplace for the state. The marketplace makes picking an insurance plan a “one-stop-shop,” and connects Virginians with affordable health plans that cover essential health care needs.

The Virginia General Assembly created the Marketplace to help Virginians get and stay enrolled in affordable health insurance. Director of Virginia Health Benefit Exchange Keven Patchett said consumers will still be able to buy the same health insurance plans that were available through HealthCare.gov, and nearly nine out of 10 customers qualify for financial savings.

“Right now consumers should not see any increase in the cost of their healthcare, which is a better thing for Virginia than other states are seeing right now with their healthcare costs, and health insurance costs have risen significantly this year,” Patchett said.

This new state-based marketplace is entirely focused and dedicated to the needs of Virginians, and can even help those who might’ve lost Medicaid coverage, or are going to lose coverage. From March 2023 through February 2024, Virginia will review Medicaid health coverage to see who still qualifies. Those who don’t qualify are eligible to enroll in a new health plan, according to their website.

“In some cases those individuals are going to find that they might still be eligible for Medicaid, and we’ll be able to make that determination, get them re-enrolled in Medicaid through the state Medicaid agency and, if not, we have a wide range of resources available,” Patchett said.

You can speak with a help center representative by phone, virtually or in-person to learn about your options.

You can start by visiting Marketplace.Virginia.gov to find the best options for you or your family.