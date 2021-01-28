Starbucks to open Monday at Chartway Arena on Old Dominion University campus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The highly anticipated Starbucks is set to hold a grand opening at Chartway Arena on the Old Dominion University campus Monday.

The full-service Starbucks will be located inside of the arena at the 43rd Street entrance just off Hampton Boulevard. The grand opening is scheduled for Monday, February 1 at 6 a.m.

Normal hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Hours may vary based on events at Chartway Arena.

The location will use the mobile app and in-person ordering. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-store seating will be limited.

Free 10-minute parking will be available in front of the shop on 43rd Street and in the 43rd Street Parking Garage, first level.

For guests attending an event at Chartway Arena, those who have the Starbucks mobile app can conveniently place their order and scan a QR code found at each seat.

The order will then be delivered to their seats, providing a one‐of‐a‐kind event experience in Hampton Roads.

Other new additions to the arena include a new outdoor patio area, Amazon Hub Lockers, and Gregs Unisex Barber Shop.

Located just outside of Starbucks on 43rd Street, the new 1,200 square foot patio features outdoor seating and is expected to host live music along with special events.

The patio is also home to the new Amazon Hub Lockers available to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The lockers are a secure and convenient method to receive Amazon orders.

Gregs Unisex Barber Shop will be next to Starbucks, at the same entrance on 43rd Street, and is scheduled to open in March.

The shop will be a full-service barbershop open to the local community, ODU students, and event-goers. The barbershop will be open regular hours Monday through Saturday.

For more information, click here.