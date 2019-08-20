Stagnant storms down trees, bring 3-plus inches of rain to Isle of Wight area

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A storm system that’s sat over the Franklin, Suffolk and Isle of Wight areas for several hours has downed several trees and brought heavy rain.

Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a tree down on a home on Beaverdam Road in Carrsville in Isle of Wight County.

Another tree fell on the road.

Meteorologist Casey Lehecka says as much as 3 inches have fallen from that storm system, and the area is under an area flood watch until 8:30 p.m. The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m.

Another system popped up around the Wakefield area, and another in Newport News knocked down a tree in Menchville.

