Stage three kidney cancer patient in need of living donor transplant

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fitness is April Sethmann’s life. This 48-year old former bodybuilder has a healthy amount of business by helping mostly mature women and men with strength, balance, and flexibility.

” I carry about 30 appointment clients a week so my work is definitely not done,” said Sethmann.

April is in a stage three battle with malignant and non-malignant kidney tumors. First diagnosed in 2016, her right kidney and half of her left kidney were removed. Now, that partial kidney has three tumors that are growing.

“Unfortunately, I have this genetic issue where tumors keep growing in the left kidney and now that kidney’s going to have to come out,” said Sethmann.

Sethmann first shared her story to 10 On Your side in January. Viewers responded immediately to her plea for a living donation by filling out an online form provided by the Sentara transplant team.

“I had several people reach out to me including some that I didn’t even know; probably 15 to 20 people,” said Sethmann.

Unfortunately, Sethmann says all were rejected mostly because they had health issues, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. Sethmann even offered to help one potential donor get in shape.

“All of them were O positive [blood type] but there were some other health issues that stood in the way,” lamented Sethmann.

At last check her tumors measured 3 centimeters; if they reach four centimeters dialysis could be in her future. Sethmann remains optimistic a qualified donor will come forward in the near future.

“You just go forth and live life the best you can and pray that there is somebody out there who can help me and give me a healthy kidney so that I can continue to do what I do best,” said Sethmann. Sethmann encourages potential living donors to reach out to her via Facebook. She also asks that you copy and paste her story in order to share it with friends.