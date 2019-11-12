Stafford woman arrested, accused of trying to murder her children

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County mother has been arrested and accused of trying to murder her two young children.

Just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes for reports of a woman having a mental health crisis. When deputies arrived they found a 9-year-old and 4-year-old alone inside a residence.

Tracy Ann Wiggins, 31, was found in a parked car near Centreport Parkway and the Interstate 95 entrance ramp shortly after and was taken into custody.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says Wiggins tried to murder her children before leaving the apartment that morning.

She’s facing attempted capital murder charges and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.