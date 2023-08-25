The high schools were set to face off, but a number of online threats prompted them to cancel the football game between the schools.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A high school football game was canceled Friday, with one team forfeiting it to the other after social media threats began appearing.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools (FCPS) posted about the cancellation of the game between James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg and Stafford High School in Stafford County on the school division’s website.

The message said that a student from Stafford posted something on social media earlier in the week. At least five other students shared the post, with many people, particularly in the Stafford area, responding in a threatening way. The school division said the responses “have the possibility of being carried out at our football game. There are threats being investigated by law enforcement.”

The school division noted that it had been in close contact with the Fredericksburg Police Department and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

“The specific comment has stirred personal reactions. We do not believe this matter can be resolved in a way for both teams and community to come together at this time for healthy competition,” the message said.

FCPS said that Stafford High School forfeited the game and that the game wouldn’t be rescheduled.