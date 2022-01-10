Staffing shortages put Chesapeake waste management behind at least 1 week for bulk, yard waste collection

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Bulk waste and bagged yard waste collection is behind at least one week due to staffing shortages in the Waste Management Division in Chesapeake.

The City of Chesapeake posted on social media Monday saying residents do not need to resubmit requests for bulk or yard waste pickup.

“Please leave your items at the curb and they will be collected as soon as possible. The crews that we do have are working extra hard to make up for the staffing shortages so please continue to have patience as we work to get everything collected. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the City of Chesapeake said.

Click here for more information on bulk pickup.