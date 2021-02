SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are investigating a stabbing.

It happened at 10:08 Saturday night in the 100 block of South Capital Street.

Officials say when they arrived on scene they found a man with stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be okay.

At this time no suspect is in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.