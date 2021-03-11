Springfield police urges community to partner in solving crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — As crimes continue to spike in the city of Springfield, the local police department is asking members of the community to register their home surveillance cameras in efforts to help solve crimes.

Springfield home and business owners who have surveillance cameras are being encouraged to collaborate with the police department and share valuable information when an incident occurs within their neighborhood.

Just last year, the department partnered with the “Ring Neighbors” app. The app allows residents to share recorded footage of any activity outside their front door with both law enforcement and neighbors.

Springfield’s Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigations Joshua Stuenkel says it’s a fairly easy process, and the cooperation from the public could help detectives solve crimes.

“I think generally, people want to share footage of crimes occurring in their neighborhood,” he said. “That’s not something that’s good for them and their family, and they’re going to be willing to provide that information.”

Stuenkel says registering your name and camera does not give law enforcement automatic access to surveillance cameras. Only the footage that is shared with the department is what they will be able to see. However, if an incident takes place in an area where a camera is registered a detective may reach out.

Anyone in the community can register their surveillance camera to the Springfield Police Department by visiting their website. The ‘Ring Neighbors’ app is not required to register.