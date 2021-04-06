Spirit of Norfolk and Virginia Elite ships in Norfolk resume operations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Looking to get out on the water now that the weather is warming up and more people are getting vaccinated?

The company behind the Spirit of Norfolk and Virginia Elite announced Tuesday that cruising operations have restarted on the ships docked in the Waterside area, after about a year stuck at the dock due to the pandemic.

The ships offer dinner and lunch cruises and more, with views of ships, submarines and other scenic locations on the Elizabeth River.

The ships’ operations are now under the rebranded name City Cruises. Their website already shows short cruises as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Coronavirus safety measures are in place on the cruises, the company says, with reduced capacity and sanitation protocols.

For more information visit http://www.cityexperiences.com/norfolk or call 866-304-2469.