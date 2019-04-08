Special Report: Workout Warriors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Exercising is something a lot of people may not necessarily enjoy, but take for granted.

It’s not as simple for people with disabilities, but a local gym is working to change that.

Inside SoldierFit, you’ll find a group of people with a passion for working out. “We are doing one of our training sessions with the Ability Center of Virginia,” said Vec Moravec, co-owner of SoldierFit.

The Ability Center of Virginia is a nonprofit that works with adults with disabilities.

A few months ago, the owners of Soldier Fit — Vec and Carla Moravec — posted online that they wanted to help adults with disabilities.

Vec Moravec said, “It runs in the family, the passion for helping people.”

The Ability Center heard about their call — and answered it.

Michelle Prendergast, executive director of the ability Center of Virginia, said this partnership has given these adults the chance to come out of their shells.

“Being able to do things that they didn’t think they normally would be able to do. see them with the bands, stretching and using equipment that they’ve never used in a fun way,” Prendergast said.

Take Ben, for example.

Moravec said, “(Ben) wasn’t actually talking too much apparently until he came in here.”

That’s clearly changed.

“We have a little deal that if he is nice to everybody all week, and he’s a gentleman, and he treats everybody with respect that he can come in here and I will train him,” Moravec said.

Vec, Carla and the other trainers set up stations to get everyone moving and trying to new things — things these adults most likely won’t experience anywhere else.

Prendergast said, “Being able to get out of our facility and get to a place that has all the equipment that we need and great staff. They’re incredible here, and they are great with our guys and that opportunity is priceless to be able to do that.”

The Ability Center and SoldierFit are two different communities. But at their cores — they’re the same.

Vec Moravec said, “Everybody’s equal and it doesnt matter what is going on with you.”

They’re made up of people with no limitations.

Both groups hope this partnership continues long into the future.