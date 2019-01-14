Special Report: Policing with Humor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk police officer who won a big award in 2018 is continuing to make his footprint in 2019.

He’s doing his best to bridge the gap with police and the community.

Officer David Salisbury has been with the Norfolk Police Department for about 17 years. He was part of the gang unit for around ten years, and is now a community resource officer.

Recently, Salisbury won a big award — Top Cop 2018 — for a case he worked while in the gang unit.

“We ended up taking down gang members from here to New York with the FBI,” said Salisbury.

Being on the streets in the gang unit prepared him for his current job, helping people in the community.

10 On Your Side tagged along as he made his daily patrol through the neighborhoods of Norfolk.

“It was more of getting out of the office and talking to people face to face and getting to know them,” said Salisbury.

Salisbury said one his main goals is to “go to the civic leagues find out the issues going on in the neighborhood and get to know us on a personal level.”

And he uses his humor as an icebreaker, to bridge the gap between police and the community and relate to them a little easier.

“Our civic league appreciates the involvement of the Norfolk Police Department,” said Attorney Steve Mirman, President of the Lake Taylor Civic League.

He says its his job to be out in the community to take stress off of the command staff and those out patrolling the streets.

Salisbury also loves working with the youth in the community as well. He’s working on teaching a class full of juniors and seniors in high school.

10 On Your Side will follow him through his journey of taking back the community.