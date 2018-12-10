Special Report: Nutrition as Medicine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cancer, diabetes and heart disease are three health conditions that are too common, and often deadly.

Sentara Healthcare recently hosted a conference in November entitled “Nutrition as Medicine.” World-renowned doctors and researchers came together to present information and mounting evidence to indicate food can serve as a prescription — of sorts — for many illnesses.

Dr. William Li, who is considered an international expert in health and disease reversal, was one of the speakers. He and his team of scientists are looking at the impact of certain foods on cancer cells.

Li told 10 On Your Side, “Some foods actually have the same kind of activity that the medicines we’re developing also have.”

Video: Part 2 – – The Best Nutrition fo r Diabetes

Dr. Neal Barnard also talked with us about the importance of what we eat. He is a clinical researcher and the President of the Physicians Committe for Responsible Medicine.

Barnard has been laser focused on diabetes and the best nutrition for patients. He promotes a vegetarian diet.

“It is more powerful than other diets. Even without counting calories, without limiting carbohydrates, diabetes improves and sometimes goes away,” Barnard said.

Video: Part 3 – – A Diet for Heart Issues

Dr. Dean Ornish spoke at the conference too. He is the Founder of the Preventive Medicine Research Institute and the Ornish Medicine Program for reversing heart disease.

Two graduates of his program shared their testimonials.

Marjorie Moss and Michelle Cleg suffered with heart issues like high blood pressure and high cholesterol. After changing to the Ornish plant based, low-fat way of eating and lifestyle, both women have numbers back in the normal range and neither take any medication.

