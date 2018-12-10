Special Report: A Labor of Love

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This holiday season many of us look forward to spending quality time with family — a time to enjoy the ones you love the most.

But just stop for a second and think about this: In Virginia Beach, over 200 children are in foster care, and over 60 children have a goal of adoption.

Children who age out of foster care without a permanent family are likely to face challenges as they transition to adulthood.

Less than half of children who age out of foster care will graduate from high school, and one out of five will experience homelessness. Across the state of Virginia, parental drug use is the second leading cause of children entering foster care and there is a need now more than ever with the opioid epidemic.

But there’s a family opening their homes and hearts to children who need them. 10 On Your Side’s Laura Caso recently spent a day with the Tilman family, who are giving some young children the best gift — a family.

“There are so many people not doing it, and if I don’t do it, who will? I feel a level of not just responsibility to our community, but to these kids,” Molly Tilman said.

Molly is a mom of six children. Two are her biological children and four of the children are adopted, including TaLeah. TaLeah was three months old when she was picked up by strangers from the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters. Those strangers later became her parents.

“It is a little scary when they are like ‘can you pick up a three month old?’ And I walk in the room and I’m like, that’s not a 3 month old, that’s a newborn, she was barely 5 pounds,” Molly said.

TaLeah is perfectly healthy now, along with their two biological daughters and other adopted children — Elijah, Ian and Skye.

“We wanted more children but I had really hard pregnancies and really hard deliveries and health-wise, I felt like it was something I shouldn’t keep doing. [However], we knew we weren’t quite done and so we were like, if we can’t have them we are going to have to adopt them,” Molly said.

Along with her husband, Quentin, the Tilman family opened up their home and their hearts to children who need them.

“The need exists, you know it does and don’t be scared, don’t be afraid of that, it’s OK,” said Quentin. “It’s important because there’s a lot of ‘ugly’ and what you have isn’t perfect, but you don’t have to have it perfect.”

They shared their story in hopes of inspiring others to do the same. The stories of these children is one you’ll want to hear.

“It has changed me a lot, and in a lot more ways than I ever thought, than I never thought I would be changed. Wee! Extra love and kisses, it’s the best,” Molly said.

For more information about Fostering and Adoption: https://www.vbgov.com/government/departments/human-services/social-services/Pages/adoption.aspx.