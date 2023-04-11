NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A special grand jury has been appointed to investigate any additional information regarding “actions or omissions” by current or former Newport News Public Schools employees following the Richneck Elementary School shooting.

The petition continued by saying the investigation is warranted to determine:

the full scope of any criminal activity that occurred

The circumstances surrounding such activity

To charge those persons who are criminally responsible for such acts or omission according to the law

To make sure other recommendations as necessary to remedy those security failures in the hopes that such a situation never occurs again.

The circuit judge granted the petition and signed the order Monday. The order says the special grand jury will be composed of eleven jurors and shall serve a total of six months starting Monday.

The order continued by saying that the special grand jury shall “investigate and report on any condition that involves or tends to promote criminal activity, and shall consider bills of indictment related to such criminal activity.”

This comes after a Newport News grand jury indicted the mother of the 6-year-old who shot his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary in January.

Deja Taylor has been charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child.

Teacher Abby Zwerner survived the shooting and has filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school district, alleging gross negligence and reckless breach of duty against the Newport News School Board and three former administrators at the school.