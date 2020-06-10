Southampton County intersection improvement project to begin Friday

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an improvement project at the intersection at Route 58 (Southampton Highway) and Route 609 (Pope Station Road) in Southampton County

Photo courtesy of Google Maps

VDOT officials said work is scheduled to begin construction as early as Friday, June 12. The project costs $1.2 million and Henry S. Branscome, LLC will be completing the work, according to a news release.

Officials said the project will include the addition of two right turn lanes on Route 58, with one new right turn lane from Route 58 east onto Route 609 south, and one new right turn lane from Route 58 west onto Route 609 north.

They also said Route 609 will be widened to make room for the new turn lanes and adjustments to the roadway elevation will be made to improve safety and drainage.

During the project, drivers should expect single-lane closures during the week on Route 58 and Route 609.

Drivers should also anticipate an eventual full closure on Route 609 in both directions with a detour, according to the news release. They said crews will also work at night when required.

The project is expected to be complete in Fall 2020.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 TODAY for the latest traffic alerts pertaining to this project and others.