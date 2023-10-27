COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) – A Southampton County deputy sheriff was involved in a crash on Route 35 in Courtland Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the accident happened just before 11 a.m. on Meherrin Road near White House Road, in front of the Courtland Refuse Collection Site.

The sheriff’s office vehicle collided with a Southampton Public Works truck used for trash collection.

The deputy and one of the people in the Public Works truck were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash. There are no other details at this time.