South University campus closed Wednesday out of ‘abundance of caution’ amid coronavirus outbreak

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — South University’s Virginia Beach campus was closed Wednesday after officials learned that a student works at the same hospital where a local couple sought testing for coronavirus last week.

The student was employed by Sentara Leigh Hospital, where the Virginia Beach couple originally sought testing for COVID-19 on Friday. The hospital could not test them, but they were tested at the Virginia Department of Health on Sunday. Those results have yielded a presumed positive result.

Although the student did not come back to the South University campus and the Virginia Department of Health doesn’t believe there is a risk to the school, officials closed the campus for cleaning on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” school spokeswoman Jennifer Flatt wrote in a news release.

The school is also discussing the possibility of having students take online classes for the remainder of the quarter, which ends April 4. It will announce plans to reopen on Wednesday evening.

There are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, with two in Virginia Beach. Two people in Chesapeake are currently being tested. The World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak of COVID-19 as a pandemic.