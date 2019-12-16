Sources: Two Chinese officials suspected of spying on local military base

FILE – In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. A federal appeals panel is voicing skepticism over the Justice Department’s claim that it can defy Congress’ request for secret material from the Mueller report. Two of the three judges who heard arguments at a hearing Tuesday seemed prepared to order at least some of the material sought by the House for its impeachment inquiry to be turned over. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sources say the U.S. has expelled two Chinese officials suspected of spying on a local military base a few months ago.

It’s the first time in more than thirty years that this has been done.

According to the New York Times, the breach occurred near Norfolk and it includes special operations forces.

The report states two Chinese diplomats and their wives drove up to an entry checkpoint. The guard at the gate told them they couldn’t enter. He then instructed them to go through the gate, but to turn around and leave.

It goes on to say the group kept going straight into the base and had to be stopped by fire trucks.

When stopped, the officials said they didn’t understand the English instructions.

The Times reported that military officials didn’t believe them.

Americans believe at least one of the Chinese officials was an intelligence officer operating under diplomatic cover, sources say.

The Times added that military officials believe this was a test of base security, but China has not responded to the claim.

Associates of Chinese Embassy officials said they were told that the expelled officials were on a sightseeing tour when they accidentally drove onto the base.

The situation has intensified the concerns of the Trump administration that China is expanding its spying efforts in the U.S.

American intelligence officials tell the New York Times that China poses the greatest espionage threat compared to other countries.

