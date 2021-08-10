Something Local: A party with a positive impact

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – In a matter of days “Something Local” is coming to Virginia Beach. It’s something big, something fun, and something that will benefit an organization that saves the lives of the most vulnerable children in our communities.

“In the midst of a pandemic, our locals chose positivity to form our better days,” said Brandon Liburd, better known as DJ BeEezy.



Positivity is a feeling DJ BeEezy says he felt for months after Something in the Water. With COVID postponing the event the last two years, he wanted to bring positivity to our community now.



“I just figured I’ll create a space that people can come to and just have a good time and forget about the negative narrative. Let’s just put that away for a day.”



So, DJ BeEezy created “Something Local.” It’s a music festival featuring local musicians and DJs.

“It starts off with an ice breaker of easy music, (DJ ndemand) on the microphone, and games that we used to play as kids, like Jenga and musical chairs, and it’s just an ice breaker to start the day. After that, we have Derek Moore who is an amazing artist who takes the Reggae culture ,and the R&B culture, and somehow meshes it together so you feel like you’re on a beach in Hawaii. It’s just such a vibe and it’s very chill. Again, I want you to come, and I want you to sit back and relax. After that, DJ Delinger, he’s going to take you back. He’s going to take you down memory lane on songs that we grew up to. Songs that our parents grew up to, and the way he puts all his music together is amazing. Then Littkeys, I mean these guys have been burning up the Virginia Beach platform for quite some time and they speak for themselves. There is a party. There will be a party, and then I close out the party with one of my really, really good friends, Kyle Siebels, DJ CanRock.”



This is a party where every penny raised goes to Seton Youth Shelters. Seton is an organization that provides emergency shelter and mentoring for at-risk youth in Hampton Roads.

“I started thinking about the kids and the ones that, like, this is our future. These are the people that we need to invest in.”

DJ BeEezy said when he learned about Seton Youth Shelters, he felt its mission is life changing and very important.

“Seeing that they mentor and house and shelter troubled kids, with the understanding that they’re trying to reunite, they’re not trying to separate. They’re not trying to take kids away. They’re really trying to reunite and mentor and give these kids the tools necessary to thrive.”



Seton will have representatives at Something Local that you can speak with, meanwhile there will be games and raffles.

“I’ve got a lot of the local powerhouse restaurants that have agreed to donate gift cards, and I’ll be raffling off gift cards to places like Aldo’s and Hot Tuna, ShoreBreak. I’ve got some really good friends in the community that are willing to help out any way that they can, and these raffles are going to be a big statement with regards to donating to Seton,” said DJ BeEezy.

If you’re ready for positivity and fun, all for a great cause, DJ BeEezy says this is the event for you.



“Come, enjoy yourself, escape. Escape anything that you may have going on personally. Escape anything that is going on externally, out in the world, and when you walk away, you’re just filled with so much positivity that you’re talking about that for days.”



“Something Local” is Saturday, August 14, at Ocean House Tree House. That’s at 19th and Atlantic at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The festival runs from 12:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. There is no entry fee, but you are asked to make a donation to Seton. You can do that with cash or through a QR code they will have at the event.