Something in the Water festival offers local artists opportunity to showcase creativity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local artists say the Something in the Water festival offers them a unique opportunity to showcase their creativity to thousands of people who don’t usually see their work.

WAVY 10 On Your Side caught up with some local artists Saturday morning at the ViBe Creative District at the oceanfront.

“It gives up a platform to network and let people know about our work,” local artist Miss Buttercup told WAVY 10 On Your Side. “The whole vibe here is about creative arts.”

Miss Buttercup said she and the other local artists were grateful for the opportunity presented by Va. Beach native Pharrell, someone who she said helped inspire her creativity.

“He’s inspired local artists like myself to find our creative platform,” she added.

Local artists will be showcasing their work from 10-4 p.m. at 18th and Cypress.