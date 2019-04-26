Something in the water festival gets underway today

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After months of increasing hype and announcements, Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival will take over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Friday.

Something in the Water runs through Sunday, April 28, and will feature concerts, a Pop-Up Church service, “More than the Music Conversations” and many other activities.

RELATED: Where to find all the SITW events at the Oceanfront

Nine musical acts will take the Oceanfront stage on Friday. Radient Children will kickoff the concerts at 2 p.m. Other acts including Maggie Rodgers, Janelle Monae and David Matthews Band will follow.

Friday’s concerts will conclude with Pharrell and Friends at 9:25 p.m. followed by Diplo at 10 p.m.

Pharrell and Friends will perform Saturday as well, and will feature big-names guests like Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and P Diddy. It’s unknown which day the guests will perform.

Festival organizers say Friday’s activities will go on rain or shine. The forecast for Friday includes a slight risk for severe storms later in the day, with strong damaging winds expected to be the main threat.

Scattered thunderstorms could move in by midday, and possibly strong to severe storms by the late afternoon hours into the evening.

All passes for the festival are RFID wristbands, which will scanned before anyone enters the event area. There will be lockers to rent inside the festival next to the main merchandise tent — some of which will be available overnight.

Festival oganizers have a list of items that cannot be brought into the festival including weapons of any kind, drones, selfie sticks, chairs, metal water bottles and bicycles.

Visitors should also carefully plan parking and transportation to and from the event. Organizers suggest using public transportation and ride sharing services, since parking will be limited and likely costly.

RELATED: Plan your trip to the Something in the Water festival

Officials are expecting anywhere between 70,000 to 80,000 people at the Oceanfront this weekend.

Mike Lewis, division chief for Virginia Beach EMS, says they believe there will be Fourth of July type crowds over the three day festival.

Lewis says staff will be placed from 42nd Street all the way down to Rudee Inlet. There will be multiple medical tents and medical carts that provide the same capabilities as ambulances.