Someone shot into home on Freeney Avenue in Suffolk, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are trying to find whoever shot into a home on Freeney Avenue on Thursday night.

Two men were inside at the time, but weren’t injured, police say.

It happened around 9;40 p.m. at the home in the 2000 block of Freeney Avenue, off E. Washington Street.

No suspect information is currently available, but the investigation is ongoing.