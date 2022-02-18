Someone shot into home on Freeney Avenue in Suffolk, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are trying to find whoever shot into a home on Freeney Avenue on Thursday night.
Two men were inside at the time, but weren’t injured, police say.
It happened around 9;40 p.m. at the home in the 2000 block of Freeney Avenue, off E. Washington Street.
No suspect information is currently available, but the investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.