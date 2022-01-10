Some courts in Chesapeake, Isle of Wight and York closed this week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Isle of Wight General District Court clerk confirms the court was closed Monday, Jan. 10 and will remain closed through Thursday due to a COVID-19 outbreak. They plan to reopen the court Friday morning.

It’s not just Isle of Wight. A notice from the City of Chesapeake posted to WAVY.com states that Chesapeake General District Court will be closed Monday, January 10 through the end of the week.

10 On Your Side reached out to city officials to find out the reason behind the closure but have not heard back. There is a post on the city’s social media though stating that bulk waste and bagged yard waste collection is at least one week behind because of staffing shortages. You do not need to resubmit your request. Just leave the items at the curb and they will eventually be collected.

Meanwhile, the York-Poquoson General District Court and Clerk’s Office were also closed on Monday, January 10. An updated social media post Monday afternoon said these offices will remain closed through at least Wednesday. The post says to call the GDC Clerk’s office at (757) 890-3450 with questions. 10 On Your Side tried that number several times throughout the day with no answer.

