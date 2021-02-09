Soaked Grounds Get Soaked Again

Any time we’re over in the weather center and we’ve had to put rain in the forecast, I’ll be honest, there’s a little bit of hesitation. Not due to any lack of confidence in the forecast, but due to a lack of desire for more rain. We don’t need any more!

Recent rains in Norfolk.

The past several months have been soakers, each receiving above normal rainfall amounts. We can go all the way back to November, too, where Norfolk picked up over seven and a half inches of rain! That’s more than four inches above the monthly average. So with an already soaked ground, there’s no more room for any additional rain to get absorbed into the ground.

I’ve been holding off on getting a car wash with all the rain last week, and also with all the rain currently in the forecast. Sure, it was a nice little treat to see some sun this afternoon and will be nice to see some Wednesday morning, but the brief showers that flew through this morning have opened up the doors for a few more rounds of rain this week.

Rain chances over the next five days.

A solid, soaking chilly rain slides through the area Thursday and takes us into Friday. The rain/snow line with this system will be pretty close as well, so we’ll have to watch where the cold air sets up. A wintry mix or icy conditions could blend in to locations north and west of the Peninsula. Then we’ll look for round two sometime around Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy the brief sunshine Wednesday morning, whew, just a lame 7-day forecast.

Stay dry, stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro