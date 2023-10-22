PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WAVY) — A Smithfield teen was crowned the National Miss Juneteenth Queen on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania.

Sunshine Huggins is the Commonwealth’s inaugural Juneteenth Queen. The Smithfield High School senior won four out of five categories in the pageant including the crown, Miss Congeniality, Miss Black Wall Street and best talent.

“Becoming a part of the Miss Juneteenth Virginia Legacy Pageant has changed my life

and has taught me a lot about Virginia’s History and the African American experience. It

has also given me a solid foundation about Juneteenth and Emancipation,” said Huggins. “I truly believe that we, as a people, cannot direct our futures without an understanding of our past. I

am proud to represent both Virginia and the Miss Juneteenth USA organization as I continue to share the ‘Story of Us.’”

Organizers say the aim of the Miss Juneteenth Virginia Legacy Pageant Program is to educate, elevate, and empower young African Americans throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Miss Juneteenth Virginia Legacy Pageant is the preliminary pipeline to the National Miss

Juneteenth USA Scholarship Pageant.